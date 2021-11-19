17 more test positive for coronavirus

Rawalpindi: As many as 17 more patients were tested positive of coronavirus during the last 24 hours in Rawalpindi district, with five belonging to Rawalpindi Cantonment area, four from Gujar Khan, two each from Kotli Sattian, Potohar town and Rawal Town, while one each case has arrived from Kalar Syedan and Islamabad.

According to the District Corona Management centre on Thursday, 21 Coronavirus confirmed patients were admitted to four city facilities, including seven each at Institute of Urology and Fauji Foundation Hospital, six in BBH, and one in Bilal Hospital.