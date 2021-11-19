Oldest jewelry in history unveiled

RABAT: Archaeologists in Morocco on Thursday unveiled what they said was the oldest jewelry in the world, perforated seashells dating back as much as 150,000 years.

The shells, assumed to have formed necklaces and bracelets, were discovered in the Bizmoune cave near the coastal resort of Essaouira. They were dated as 142,000-150,000 years old, according to researcher Abdeljalil Bouzouggar. "This discovery has enormous implications for the history of humanity," he said, adding that it suggested the owner was using language.