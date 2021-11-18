Teenage girl shot dead on her doorstep

A teenage girl was shot dead on her doorstep in a slum area of Gulistan-e-Jauhar’s Block 11 on Wednesday. Responding to reports, Sharae Faisal police and rescuers reached the house and transported the body of 15-year-old Qamrosh, daughter of Zainul Abideen, to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy.

Police said someone knocked on the gate of the girl’s house, and as soon as she opened the gate the suspect shot her once in the forehead.

SHO Mazhar Kango said the family was not cooperating with the police in probing the incident. Police collected the empty shell of a bullet of a .30bore pistol from the crime scene. The officer said no case had been registered and investigation was underway.