Feudal crimes

Nazim Jokhio was tortured and killed by PPP MPA Jam Awais. He was murdered because he recorded a video of the MPA’s guests hunting endangered birds in his village. Feudal lords are influential in Sindh. They also rise to political offices and are usually not even trialed for the crimes they commit. Tribal chieftains, if arrested, are given bail easily.
Shahrukh Jatoi, the son of a large landowner from Sindh, was convicted for the murder of twenty-year-old Shahzeb Khan in Karachi. The victim’s family, however, ultimately forgave the murderer because allegedly they had been forced to. It is feared that Jokhio’s family might also be forced to forgive the culprits. In light of all these, it is essential that feudalism and the unchecked terror of feudal lords be curtailed in the country.
Jamal Bangwar
Kashmore
