NAB arrests co-accused of Shehbaz in money-laundering case

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Tuesday arrested Ali Ahmad Khan, a co-accused in the money-laundering case against Shehbaz' family. Ali Ahmad was at large in this case and was declared a proclaimed offender by the accountability court.

According to the sources in the Bureau, Ali Ahmed was a ‘Benamidar’ of former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif who allegedly laundered billions of rupees through ‘Benami’ companies Good Nature and Unitas. It is learnt that NAB Lahore arrested Ali Ahmed from Islamabad. The Accountability Court had declared Ali Ahmed as an absconder in money-laundering reference from November 29, 2020. During the probe, NAB summoned Ali Ahmed several times for a statement but he did not appear. The NAB team will present the accused to AC.