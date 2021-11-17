Tedious trips

It is very tiresome for people from remote areas to pay unnecessary visits to the National Savings Centres to receive monthly profit payments. In this advanced IT-era, it is now easy to transfer monthly profits to customers’ bank accounts like pensioners receive their pensions through their bank accounts.
Making payments this way not only facilitates the customers but also eradicates the chances of malpractices on the part of National Savings Centres staff – something for which the Central Directorate of National Savings frequently receives public complaints.
Ehmar Khalil
Peshawar
