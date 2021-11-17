3,000 Indian Sikhs arrive today

LAHORE:Nearly 3,000 Sikh pilgrims from India will enter Pakistan via Wagha border on Wednesday (today) to attend the 552nd birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

Additional Secretary Rana Shahid, Deputy Secretary Imran Gondal and other Sikh leaders will give them a warm welcome. The guests will go to Nankana Sahib where main birthday celebration will be held on November 19 in which Sikh pilgrims from all over the world will participate. Pardhan Sardar Ameer Singh said the government has made best arrangements for the birthday celebrations.