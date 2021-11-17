Sarwar, Mushaal stress early resolution of Kashmir issue: Mushaal Mullick given Allama Iqbal Award

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar Tuesday awarded Allama Iqbal Award to Mushaal Mullick, wife of Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, for raising voice for Kashmiris. A special ceremony was held at the Governor's House. Speaking at the ceremony, Governor Ch Sarwar and Mushaal Mullick called for immediate resolution of the Kashmir issue for peace in the region. The governor said that Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan. He said that Indian forces, on the orders of Narendra Modi, unleashed a reign of terror in Kashmir, the Muslim community must also unite and raise their voice against this cruelty. Ch Sarwar said that the dream of peace in the region could never be materialised without resolution of the Kashmir issue. Mushaal Mullick said that Modi government had made Kashmir the largest prison in the world. Innocent Kashmiris were being imprisoned and massacred, she added. After failing in all its plans, India was also conspiring to make Kashmiris a minority by settling Hindus in Kashmir, adding that all Islamic countries should raise their voice against that injustice.