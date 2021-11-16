One remembers that not long ago Quetta would have snowfall in September even, but this year there is no sign of snow. The reason for this is the impact our activities have on climate. We have disturbed nature more than ever. Global warming, climate change and the greenhouse effect are all the results of man's carelessness.
People burn plastic, which emit several harmful gases. This causes global warming. If people wish to save the planet, they need to be cautious. They should recycle instead of causing land pollution and do whatever they can to reduce air pollution. The government should also take measures in this regard. Once the temperature of the Earth is disturbed, there will be no going back.
Waseem Ahmed
Hub
