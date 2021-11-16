‘Empower students in varsities affairs’

LAHORE: Speakers at a panel discussion here on Monday stressed the need to empower students in universities’ affairs through a vibrant system of clubs and societies and their due participation in governing bodies - academic councils, finance and planning committees, syndicates and senates.

The panel discussion “Student Centric Approach to Higher Education” was held here at the Government College University (GCU) as a part of week-long first All Pakistan Summit for the Students’ Societies being hosted by the GCU. Students from 30 universities across Pakistan are participating in the summit.

Former chairperson of Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Prof Dr Muhammad Nizamuddin chaired the panel discussion moderated by GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi. Pakistan Science Foundation Ex-Chairman Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf and University of Baltistan, Skardu Vice-Chancellor Dr Muhammad Naeem Khan were also among the panelists. Students’ representatives, Naima Kazmi, President of Kashmir and Palestine Societies and Maimoona Imtiaz, president of Anti-Narcotics Society participated in the panel discussion. In his address, Prof Dr Naeem Khan said that universities and colleges should be governed by students and decisions regarding them should be taken in consultation with them. He said that students should have due representation of all governing bodies of all universities and colleges.

Prof Asghar Zaidi said when students step into professional lives they face many challenges but universities need to help them for these challenges. He believed that students need to be empowered in universities affairs through a vibrant system of clubs and societies and added GCU was a role model in this regard where this system exists for more than a century. He said GCU spends about Rs17 million annually on its students’ societies, and they play pivotal role in inculcating leadership qualities in students. Prof Muhammad Nizamuddin said that the scope of student societies needed to be widened.

“Universities societies should not be limited to music, drama and debates only. Harvard University's curriculum changes every four years, but the tradition of student leadership grows stronger each year,” he said.

Sabiha Shaheen said that the student societies and clubs system could not succeed until it was separated from the university administration. Raja Shoaib Akbar also spoke on creating an environment in universities in which student leadership flourishes.