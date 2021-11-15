Sugar price is down by Rs43 per kg: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said that the price of sugar has come down by Rs43 and not by Rs5 or Rs10.
In his Tweets he said: “In fact, our media runs round the clock only on the basis of reports of conspiracies and instability,” he noted.
He pointed out that the link of negative media with fake news is very dangerous for the country, therefore, new laws are necessary. Fawad noted that the Competition Commission of Pakistan had imposed a fine of Rs 46 billion on sugar mills and the owners of sugar mills have got stay orders, so now we request the courts to quickly decide the cases.
Meanwhile, SAPM on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill in a tweet said the sugar price was dropped by Rs43 but no such news is available on the media. He said the media ought to review its conduct.
He said how some sections of the media are treating the PTI government, adversely affects the whole country. He said the media is running negative and fake news all the time, however when it comes to airing positive news, it takes a back step.
