World Ulema call for inclusive govt in Afghanistan

KABUL: Islamic clerics from Afghanistan, India, Pakistan, Iran, Palestine, Iraq and Croatia held a virtual conference on Sunday, where they called for the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan.

The participants stressed the need to form a unified position on countering Daesh in Islamic countries. “Controlling the government by a certain ethnicity and ignoring other ethnicities is impossible. This will cause chaos in Afghanistan because it is obvious that all ethnicities have power and are looking for their rights,” said Ayatullah Syed Yasin, a top Iraqi religious cleric.

The conference also underscored the importance of human rights and women’s rights. “The Taliban formed a government in Afghanistan and claim that their government is Islamic, we welcome this but the group should learn from its past and not repeat its mistakes,” said Hujatul Islam, a Shia leader in Pakistan.

Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai called on the international community to form a sincere cooperation with Afghanistan regarding countering terrorism. “If you are really concerned about the security of yourself and the world and remain committed to the pledges on Afghanistan, in such a critical and vital situation and to ensure peace and stability, help the people of Afghanistan,” said Karzai. Sheikh Aziz Hassan, head of the Croatia Ulema, said that the gates of the new Afghan government should remain open to all Afghans. “The rights of women, and other ethnicities should be considered,” he said. “If they (Taliban) consider themselves as Muslims I invite them to do so.”

The formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan is one of the preconditions of the international community to recognize the Islamic Emirate. Earlier, the participants of the Moscow conference also urged the Afghan officials to form an inclusive government. However, the Islamic Emirate has repeatedly stressed that the current government of Afghanistan was already inclusive and that it has already fulfilled all the conditions for recognition.