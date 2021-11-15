‘PDM disease’ will diminish after vaccination: Asad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Reforms Asad Umar Sunday said that the disease of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will also go away after vaccination.

Speaking to the journalists at the conclusion of KP Digital Youth Summit in Peshawar, Asad Umar said that Imran Khan is present in the government and is working day and night for the betterment of the people.

“PDM is just like any other winter illness. After getting vaccine, PDM disease will also go away. As long as the entire population is not vaccinated against coronavirus, the risk will remain high. Only getting vaccination can reduce the risk of coronavirus,” the minister maintained.

He further said that results can only be achieved with good leadership while PDM comes to the fore in every winter. He said that Pakistani startups businesses got huge funds from the International market during the last six months, which is welcoming.

He also said Pakistani freelancers have become the fifth biggest community at international level. He said the locally made projects of our youth are getting acknowledgment and appreciation at global level.

The projects, made by the youth at local level, are being acknowledged at international level. While wheat, rice, maize and sugarcane yielded record production at present,” he mentioned. Our correspondent adds from Karachi: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, meanwhile, said that fissures have appeared in the PDM.

Talking to media persons here, the governor said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman should become used to the situation that he was no more in power. He said that there was no worth in the movement being waged by the PDM in the country.

“Fissures have appeared in the PDM as the proof of this situation is that sometimes People’s Party gets alienated (from the PDM) while on another occasion Maulana himself becomes disheartened,” he said.

He said that there was no place for the politics of Maulana Fazl in the country as he should realise the fact that he was no more in power. He claimed that PDM had no interest in the public issues as their movement was solely meant to regain power. He said that PDM became active whenever it was pushed by someone. “These people want that they should again be given the chance to come into power after withdrawing the (corruption) cases pending against them but I would like to remind them that they should prepare themselves for tolerating us for another year,” he said.

To a question, the governor said that he couldn’t give a fixed date for the launching of the Green Line bus service in Karachi but could give assurance that the bus service would soon be launched. He said the Green Line bus service project had entered its final stage as the testing of the bus service was being done.