Medals, degrees awarded at PU convocation

LAHORE: The second convocation of the Punjab University’s Institute of Education and Research (IER) was held Sunday in which 21 medals were distributed among the distinguished students while two PhD, 504 Masters/BS and 97 MPhil degrees were awarded to the graduating students.

PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad was the chief guest who speaking on the occasion urged the graduates and teachers of IER to create high moral values in their students and produce civilised citizens equipped with relevant skills.

Dean Faculty of Education Prof Dr Abid Hussain Chaudhry, IER Director Prof Dr Rifaqat Ali Akbar, convocation’s focal person Dr Asim Nazir, faculty members, a large number of PhD, MPhil, Masters and BS students attended the ceremony.

Prof Niaz Ahmad said that it was the prime responsibility of the universities to help resolve the problems being faced by the country and society. He said that since most of the graduating students would be joining the teaching profession, they must focus on becoming a role model and train the new generation according to the needs of the society. He advised the students to keep their knowledge up-to-date and deliver the curriculum in an excellent manner.

Dr Rifaqat Ali Akbar said that for the first time since 1960, IER had launched Post-Doctorate research fellowship programme. He said that despite COVID-19, IER had organised conferences. He said that IER faculty had sent proposals to the government for introduction and implementation of Single National Curriculum and education policy 2021.

Two books launched: Two books were launched at the Seplaa Hub in Lahore.

The books “Voices of Courage & Sorrow - 15 Pakistani Case Studies of Women's Courage and Resilience” by Amal Farooq Malik, and “Building Bridges through Social Enterprises - Opinions & Anecdotes on Development, Law & Economics of Social Enterprises in Pakistan” by Ammara Farooq Malik.

Two discussion sessions were also held which focused on creating awareness about the topics covered in both books. Ammara, a lawyer, social entrepreneur and author, led the discussion on the topics with the guests. It was highlighted that 'Voices of Courage & Sorrow’ by Amal, an 18-year-old author, was created after a 7-month long project with support from the Human Rights Crisis Centre for Women, the government of the Punjab and the SEPLAA Foundation & Think Tank. Speaking on the occasion, Rabia Usman, Manager SBB Human Rights Crisis Centre for Women explained how the victims of domestic violence were facilitated by the government through various interventions. She said that the violence faced by the women who came to her centre was something that also traumatised all the professionals who came in contact with those women.