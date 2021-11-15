‘Governance, inflation challenges, not opposition’

LAHORE: Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said not opposition but good governance and inflation are challenges for the government.

Addressing the 14th foundation day function of Insaf Student Federation (ISF) and talking to the media at Governor’s House here on Sunday, the governor said, “We have to improve good governance and bring system of punishment and retribution at all levels. Whoever commits corruption, he must be punished to set a precedent. If we gain the trust of people then no power will be able to defeat us in the next election. Govt is performing well under the leadership of Imran Khan. Opposition is blaming us for all the faults as we have been ruling the country for the last 70 years.”

Ch Sarwar said that there is no doubt that there are other issues including inflation in Pakistan at present but it is also a fact that the PTI’s government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking practical steps to rid the nation of these problems.

There are dozens of government programmes including Ehsas Programme, Kamyab Jawan Programme, Insaf Health Card, Ehsas Scholarship Programme, through which efforts are being made to eradicate poverty and unemployment and people are also getting relief, the governor said.

Today's ISF event reminded me of that enthusiasm and fervour in the youth which was present in days when we were in opposition. It is because of the hard work of the youth of Pakistan that Tehreek-e-Insaf came to power and Imran Khan became the prime minister and even today the youth of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is our greatest strength, he said.

“Money is needed to build hospitals, schools, colleges and other institutions but no money is needed to improve the good governance so the time has come for us to focus on improving the good governance in the country and at the same time to strengthen the local bodies in Punjab. PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has solved the problems of people in their homes through better local government system that is why people have elected us with two-thirds majority there. We also need to bring reforms in police system,” the governor said.

Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib, Hafiz Farhat Abbas, ISF Punjab Convener Haider Majeed, Mohsin Gujjar, Waqas Iftikhar, Zubair Awan, Malik Waqar, Umair Shaukat and others were present on the occasion. The participants also cut a cake for the foundation day of Insaf Students Federation (ISF).

Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib said that Insaf Students Federation (ISF) was founded on basis of the ideology. The government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was providing opportunities to the youth to move forward. There is no doubt that the present government has provided employment opportunities to the youth through Kamyab Jawan Programme and today the youth is moving forward successfully and there is no other example like this in the past, the minister said, adding the mission of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is to serve people and Insha Allah ‘we will save Pakistan from all problems including inflation and unemployment and Pakistan will be made truly strong and prosperous.’