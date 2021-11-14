Margalla Hills hike attracts adventure enthusiasts

Islamabad: The Serena Hotels hosted its annual adventure hike on the Margalla Hills on Saturday morning attracting a large number of adventure and trekking enthusiasts.

The activity was organised under the banner of Serena Hotels' Adventure Diplomacy community

initiative that aims to encourage human engagement with nature in ways that test physical prowess, endurance, and commitment.

Beginning at Trail 4, the trekkers traversed the Dhoke Jeevan Trail of the Margalla Hills National Park and were treated at the culmination with a sumptuous breakfast at a scenic picnic spot overlooking the Talhar Valley.

Members of the Diplomatic Community, Government, Armed Forces, Corporate Sector, and civil society of Serena participated in the hike in pristine autumn conditions. The embassies and missions of Austria, Czech Republic, Spain, Switzerland,

Netherlands, Yemen, and the Maldives were represented.

The chief guest was travel and adventure enthusiast, broadcast journalist, filmmaker, and writer Wajahat S Malik, who appreciated the mission of Serena Hotels to provide opportunities for nature lovers to come together for vigorous exercise and share experiences with like-minded individuals.

Under the Adventure Diplomacy banner, Serena Hotels regularly sponsors a number of adventure sports including high altitude marathons, jeep rallies, skiing, and mountaineering activities.