PHC observes death anniversary of Justice Waqar Seth

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has observed the first death anniversary of late justice Waqar Ahmad Seth, the then chief justice of the high court.
Quran Khwani and collective dua was offered. Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth passed away last year. The judges of principal seat of the high court, principal officers and branch In-charges of Peshawar High Court participated in the gathering arranged in benches of the court.
Speaking on the occasion, PHC Chief Justice Qaisar Rashid Khan expressed profound grief on the demise of deceased judge and termed it a great loss to the institution. He prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.
SUKKUR: Two people were killed and five others were injured in a head-on collision in Nawabshah on Friday.A...
SUKKUR: A tragedy befell a Marhatio couple in Jacobabad. A woman had gone to collect money from Ehsaas Kafalat Center,...
SUKKUR: Four people, including three women, were killed in three different incidents in various parts of Sindh.The...
SUKKUR: The FIA Cyber Crime, Sukkurm arrested three for forging entries for issuing corona vaccination certificates...
SUKKUR: The Anti-Terrorism Court, Sukkur, on Friday dismissed the plea of accused for transferring the case to...
ABBOTTABAD: The Galiyat Tahafuz Movement on Friday announced to challenge the decisions made by the outgoing director...