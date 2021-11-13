Geo film ‘The Donkey King’ to be released in China

KARACHI: Geo’s first animated blockbuster film “The Donkey King”, which achieved massive success in Pakistan and other countries of the world was released in China on Friday (November 19).

It is the only Pakistani film which has explored new territories. Geo’s animated comedy blockbuster “The Donkey King” has been released in several countries and dubbed in different languages.

In addition, the film recorded phenomenal numbers at the box office in Pakistan. This is truly a matter of great pride for Pakistan. Aziz Jindani, the director of “The Donkey King” has delivered a miracle in the entertainment industry by exploring and venturing into markets which no Pakistani film had penetrated before.

He has proved that a Pakistani film can also be commercially successful in many different countries. Jindani deserves acclaim for opening doors of the world to the Pakistani films. “The Donkey King” was released in Pakistan in October, 2018 and was produced by Geo Films and Talisman Studios.