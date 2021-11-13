SPI data publication to continue, clarifies PIO

ISLAMABAD: The Principal Information Officer (PIO) has issued a clarification stating that this is in reference to news item related to the weekly release on SPI data, published in daily ‘The News’, "Will weekly price data on SPI be released or stopped?" on Nov 12, 2021.

In response to the news item, published in The News, the spokesperson clarified via Tweet that “We have clarified earlier on SPI data continuation. Let us reconfirm, there is no plan to discontinue the publishing of SPI data.

“It will be released as per schedule. Pakistan's inflation data publication is most efficient in region & world and released with no time lag.

“Above news item was published without taking the official version and clarity on the issue. The spokesperson for Finance Division immediately clarified the news item published by Business Recorder via Twitter that ‘Just to put record straight. No such exercise under consideration.

When committees discussing the prices, question was raised on best international practice for essential commodities price reporting. PBS reporting of CPI & SPI is prompter than India and Bangladesh’.

“The matters related to national issues are usually discussed in cabinet meeting and at different forums. That does not mean that the decision on the matter discussed has been finalised. Therefore, it is necessary to confirm the official version if the news is not reflected in any official press release. “It is, therefore, requested to publish this clarification and oblige.”

Mehtab Haider adds: This scribe had written its story after getting versions of relevant departments and just narrated facts without giving any final conclusion. Secondly, the PBS falls under the jurisdiction of Ministry of Planning, so there was no need to get version of Ministry of Finance spokesperson on this issue. This scribe stands by each and every word written in its story.