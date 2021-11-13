Double standards

In every speech and address, the prime minister attacks the previous governments of the PML-N and the PPP as corrupt and claims that corruption always travels from the top to the bottom.

But what about the people under him who have been involved in various kinds of corruptions? Be it those named in the Panama Papers or those responsible for the increase in prices of essential commodities like sugar, wheat and oil. It is high time the government took the steps necessary to put all corrupt people behind bars.

Cdre (r) Sajjad Ali Shah Bokhari

Islamabad