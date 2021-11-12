AIOU extends admission deadline till December 6

Islamabad:Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has extended admission deadline for the programmes offered in the second phase of Autumn 2021 semester till December 6, 2021.

According to AIOU, these programs include BA General (Associate Degree in Arts), B Com ( Associate Degree in Commerce) BBA, 2- year Associate Degree in Education, BS in ten disciplines, 1-year PGDs as well as 1/1.5/2.5 and 4-year B.Ed programs. Extension in deadline has been granted upon receiving many applications from those students who could not deposit fee during the stipulated time because of rush at designated bank branches. Fresh candidates can apply for admission with late fee charges whereas continuing students have been facilitated to enrol themselves without paying late fee charges.

Moreover, admissions in MA/MSc programs are also in progress till December 6.It is pertinent to mention that fresh and continuing students can apply for admission via online mode only.

Those students who do not have internet facilities are required to visit their respective regional centres and seek help from facilitation desks as well as use computer laboratories free of cost. AIOU has established special facilitation desks to assist continuing and prospective students during the admission process.