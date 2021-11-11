Protest against police encounter

SUKKUR: The relatives of two boys killed in a police encounter a few days ago in Tharo Shah staged a sit-in at the SSP office, Naushahro Feroze, on Wednesday and demanded to register an FIR against a DSP and his subordinate police officials. Earlier, the relatives and neighbours of the deceased took out a protest rally and staged a sit-in in front of the SSP Office Naushahro Feroze. The protesters accused DSP Hameed Panhwar, along with other police officials, of killing Athar and Muhib Solangi in a staged police encounter in Tharo Shah on Sunday. They said the deceased were not involved in any criminal activity but the DSP Naushahro Feroze, along with other policemen, killed them when they were returning home on a motorcycle after a marriage ceremony. They demanded registration of an FIR against the DSP and his police guards.

SSP Naushahro Feroze Abdul Qayyum Pitafi visited the protesters and assured them of investigating the whole affair fairly and transparently. After the assurances by the SSP, the protesters wrapped up the sit-in. DSP Hameed Panhwar had claimed on Sunday to have killed Athar and Muhib Solangi, for trying to snatch a motorcycle from a commuter in Tharo Shah, Naushahro Feroze.