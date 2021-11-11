Killing of rights activist protested

CHAKDARA: The students of Government College Gulabad on Wednesday staged a protest against the killing of a rights activist Mohammad Zada in Sakhakot in Dargai the other day.

The activists of the Insaf Student Federation had organized the protest to condemn the killing of the rights activist. Chanting slogans, the protesters demanded the arrest of the perpetrators to award them exemplary punishment.

Naveed Khan, Murad Badshah, Abdullah Nawaz, Kiratmat Ali and scores of other students participated in the protest.

Meanwhile, our correspondent adds from Batkhela: District Bar Association Malakand President Aftab Alam Advocate on Wednesday condemned the killing of a rights activist Mohammad Zada in Sakhakot in Dargai the other day.

In a statement, he demanded the arrest of the perpetrators of the incident. He said that killing reflected the poor law and order in Malakand.

Aftab Alam said that Mohammad Zada was targeted for raising voice against the menace of drugs. He also demanded action against the drug pushers and other outlaws.