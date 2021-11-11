Unofficial NRO

The recent de-proscription of the TLP is clearly a decision the government has made under pressure. This decision is bound to have serious long-term ramifications both at the domestic and international levels. This decision falls nothing short of an NRO, and any argument to justify it will only further expose the vulnerabilities of the incumbent government.

The move to reconcile with and give clearance to a group of law-breakers, some of whom charged with disrupting public peace and even martyred unarmed police officials, is no different from what General Musharraf is blamed to have done in 2007.

Haroon S Pasha

Islamabad