Allama Iqbal paid tribute

LAHORE: Punjab University Institute of Applied Psychology (IAP) celebrated Iqbal Day as a tribute to the services of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the “Poet of the East” for the Muslims of the subcontinent. Students participated in the event with zeal and prepared speeches and poetry to refresh the essence of literature. Prof Dr Rafia Rafique concluded with the closing speech highlighting efforts of Muslim hero, whose wisdom and ideology, is what led the Muslims of the subcontinent to a point of unity.

UVAS: The Qirtas Art & Literary Society of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore organised various activities to mark Iqbal Day in a befitting manner here Wednesday. Punjab University Oriental College Principal Prof Dr Moeen Nizami was the chief guest in the seminar held at UVAS Auditorium. He delivered a motivational lecture to UVAS students on the topic of Fikr-e-Iqbal.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad highlighted the efforts of Dr Allama Iqbal especially his role in the creation of Pakistan. He said that Iqbal invigorated the young generation for marching towards revolution and highlighted the glory of Islam. He said the best way to pay homage to Allama Iqbal was to implement his thoughts and philosophy. He said that Allama Iqbal gave the lesson of self-respect, high moral, justice, straightforwardness and democracy, etc, through his thought-provoking poetry. Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Senior Tutor Prof Dr Ali Raza Awan and students attended the event. Later, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad led a walk attended by students & faculty members. A calligraphy competition was also arranged on the occasion. Mahnoor Tahir won 1st position, Taiba Sahir 2nd while Mariam & Hamda Hussain shared the 3rd position.

At the end, Prof Dr Moeen Nizami along with Prof Dr Ali Raza Awan and Dr Zahra chaired the concluding ceremony and distributed shields among the winners of calligraphy contest.

JUP: Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan (JUP) Vice-President Allama Qari Zawar Bahadur said that all rulers coming after Quaid-e-Azam and Liaqat Ali Khan ignored to realise the dream of Allama Iqbal which is still unfulfilled; he said this while addressing a function in connection with Iqbal Day on Wednesday.

JUP Punjab President Hafiz Naseer Ahmad Noorani presided over the function which was also addressed by Hafiz Subhan Tayyab and others.

He said this country was established on the basis of Two-Nation Theory but ruling elite forgotten the real purpose of acquiring this homeland. The dream of Allama Iqbal can only be realised when Nizam-e-Mustafa will be implemented in this country in the true sense, he said. A resolution passed by the gathering strongly condemned the worst inflation in the country and said poor people were dying of hunger but Imran govt was unmoved.