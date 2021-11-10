Noor murder case: CCTV footage submitted in court

ISLAMABAD: The transcript of CCTV footage in Noor Mukadam murder case was submitted in the court on Tuesday.

The footage showed the events leading to Noor's murder at an Islamabad house earlier. It showed that Noor Mukadam tried to escape but Zahir Jaffar, the main accused in the case, captured her and dragged her back to the house.

A trial court on October 14 indicted Zahir along with 11 others in the case — his parents, their three household staff including Iftikhar (watchman), Jan Muhammad (gardener) and Jameel (cook), Therapyworks CEO Tahir Zahoor and employees Amjad, Dilip Kumar, Abdul Haq, Wamiq and Samar Abbas. The murder trial formally began on Oct 20.

According to the transcript, submitted in the court of Additional Sessions Judge Ata Rabbani, the time of the digital video recorder was 35 minutes ahead of Pakistan Standard Time.