Rulers have lost people’s trust: Muqam

DAGGAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) provincial president Amir Muqam on Tuesday said that his party agenda was to serve the people and no compromise would be made on national interests.
“Only PML-N and Nawaz Sharif can steer the country out of the prevailing crises,” he told a public meeting here.
On this occasion, Dr Sultan-ul-Mulk, son of former Member Provincial Assembly Amir Nawab Khan, and former minority Member Provincial Assembly Gul Saran Lal, along with their families and hundreds of associates quit the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and announced joining the PML-N.
Amir Muqam welcomed the newcomers into the party-fold and said that their joining would make the PML-N a party strong.
He said that Imran Khan had deprived the people of their right to live.
“The incumbent government is the most incompetent government in the history of the country,” he said, adding that the whole nation was protesting against Imran Khan.
He said that the incapable rulers had lost the support of the masses.
“The PTI leaders couldn’t gather thousand people for the rally in Peshawar despite using government machinery,” he went on to add.
Amir Muqam urged the people to support the PMLN in the upcoming election to put the country on the road to development.
TIMERGARA: The Frontier Corps Public School and College on Tuesday arranged a function with the collaboration of...
CHARSADDA: Qaumi Watan Party provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Tuesday said the people were fed up...
MARDAN: The death anniversary of Pakhtun nationalist leader Abdul Khaliq Khan was observed in his native town of...
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Tuesday removed the deputy commissioner, Malakand, and assistant...
SWABI: Renowned scientist and former member of the Planning Commission of Pakistan Dr Shaukat Hameed Khan on Tuesday...
PESHAWAR: The TransPeshawar on Tuesday claimed that over 200,000 passengers used the Bus Rapid Transit for commuting...