Rulers have lost people’s trust: Muqam

DAGGAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) provincial president Amir Muqam on Tuesday said that his party agenda was to serve the people and no compromise would be made on national interests.

“Only PML-N and Nawaz Sharif can steer the country out of the prevailing crises,” he told a public meeting here.

On this occasion, Dr Sultan-ul-Mulk, son of former Member Provincial Assembly Amir Nawab Khan, and former minority Member Provincial Assembly Gul Saran Lal, along with their families and hundreds of associates quit the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and announced joining the PML-N.

Amir Muqam welcomed the newcomers into the party-fold and said that their joining would make the PML-N a party strong.

He said that Imran Khan had deprived the people of their right to live.

“The incumbent government is the most incompetent government in the history of the country,” he said, adding that the whole nation was protesting against Imran Khan.

He said that the incapable rulers had lost the support of the masses.

“The PTI leaders couldn’t gather thousand people for the rally in Peshawar despite using government machinery,” he went on to add.

Amir Muqam urged the people to support the PMLN in the upcoming election to put the country on the road to development.