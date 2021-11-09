Punjab Whites take lead against Sothern Punjab in U19 cricket

ISLAMABAD: Azan Awais struck a century as Punjab Whites took lead against Southern Punjab Whites in the National Under-19 Three-Day Championship match at the Jinnah Stadium Gujranwala on the second day Monday.

In response to Southern Punjab Whites 331 for 1, Central Punjab Whites managed 332 for seven in 80 overs with opening batter Azan Awais top-scoring with 100 off 197 balls. Usman Nadeem scored 51, while Ali Razzaq was undefeated on 46.

For Southern Punjab Whites, Arafat Ahmed and Faisal Akram picked two wickets each. At stumps, Southern Punjab Whites in their second innings were 79 for no loss in 24 overs. Arafat returned undefeated on 44, while Aon Shahzad remained unbeaten on 32.

In another Pool A fixture being played at the Lahore Country Club, Muridke, Northern Whites resuming their first innings on two for two were bowled out for 71 in 36.1 overs against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Whites first innings score of 276.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mohammad Irfan took three for 14, while Abbas Ali and Danyal Bhatti bagged two wickets apiece.

In reply, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Whites declared their second innings on 204 for four in 43.5 overs. Opening batter Mohammad Farooq top-scored with 98, while his opening partner scored 63.

Chasing 410 to win, Northern Whites were four for no loss in three overs when stumps were drawn. In the third Pool A fixture being staged at the Sports Stadium in Sargodha, Balochistan Whites were dismissed for 166 despite Haseebullah top-scoring with a 107-ball 106 against Sindh Whites. For Sindh Whites, Kashif Ali, Ali Shinwari, Abdul Rehman and Mohammad Fahad picked two wickets apiece. At stumps, Sindh Whites declared their second innings on 140 for four. Wahaj Riaz top-scored with 51.

Sindh Blues resuming their first innings on 175 for eight in 50 overs in a Pool B fixture were dismissed for 193 in the 55th over. For Balochistan Blues Sajjad Ali picked 4-49, while Kabir Raj bagged 3-61.

In return, Balochistan Blues were bowled out for 118 in the 54th over. Shamraiz Khan top-scored with 32. For Sindh Blues, leg-spinner Rizwan Mehmood picked three for 19, while Khawaja Mohammad Hafeez and Mohammad Umar picked two wickets each. At stumps, Sindh Blues were 113 for five in 27 overs, leading by 188 runs. Ali Ishaq top-scored with 46 while Rizwan made 34.

In another Pool B fixture being played at the Shoaib Akhtar Stadium Rawalpindi, Central Punjab Blues declared their first innings on 381 for seven in 78 overs in reply to Southern Punjab Blues 198. Central Punjab’s Ibrar Afzaal Khan scored 103 off 134, hitting 21 fours. Mohammad Hasnaat Abbas scored 132-ball 93, while Saad Wasim contributed 72 off 63 balls.

For Southern Punjab Blues, Mohammad Danish grabbed three for 57, while Ali Afzal bagged two wickets for 68. At stumps, Southern Punjab Blues were 83 for four in 31 overs.

In the third Pool B fixture, Abu Bakar Khan’s unbeaten 151 led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Blues to 312 for eight in 80 overs in response to Northern Blues’ first innings score of 249. Abu Bakr struck 16 fours and two sixes in 249 balls faced.

For Northern Blues, Affan Ishaq picked three for 59, while Zain Ali Sajid bagged two wickets for 51. At stumps, Northern U19 Blues were 90 for one in 26 overs. Opening batter Haseeb Imran top-scored with a 52-ball 50, while his partner Shamyl Hussain returned undefeated on 31.