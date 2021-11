Rear Admiral Javaid Iqbal assumes Command as Commander Coast

ISLAMABAD: Rear Admiral Javaid Iqbal assumed command as Commander Coast (COMCOAST) during Change of Command ceremony held at Karachi.

Vice Admiral Zahid Ilyas handed over command to the newly-appointed Commander Coast. Vice Admiral Zahid is likely to get new responsibilities at the Naval Headquarters. Upon assumption of Command, Rear Admiral Javaid Iqbal is now Commander of all Coastal units of Pakistan Navy.

Rear Admiral Javaid Iqbal was commissioned in the Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1990. During his distinguished career, he has served on various Command and Staff appointments. His important Command appointments include Commanding Officer of Sea King Helicopter Squadron and Naval Aviation Base PNS MEHRAN. His Staff appointments include Captain Training (Aviation) at HQ FOST, Director Naval Operation Plans, Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Plans), Principal Secretary to Chief of the Naval Staff (PSC) and Naval Secretary at Naval Headquarters. The officer has also served as Director-General Defence Purchase at Ministry of Defence Production and Naval and Air Adviser at High Commission of Pakistan at New Delhi, India.

Previously, he was serving as Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations) at Naval Headquarters. The Admiral is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore, National Defence University Islamabad and Naval Staff College US. The Admiral was also awarded Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military) by the Pakistan Government in recognition of his meritorious services.

During the Change of Command ceremony, the Admiral was presented Guard of Honour and introduced to the Commandants/Commanding Officers of units under Command. The ceremony was attended by Pakistan Navy officers, CPOs, sailors and Navy Civilians.