212 beds allotted to dengue patients in LGH

LAHORE:Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Dr Sardar Al-freed Zafar presided over a meeting of the Academic Council of AMC/LGH here on Monday.

The deployment of doctors, nurses and paramedics, supply of medicines and diagnostic facilities also came under discussion in the meeting. The meeting was informed that best medical facilities were being provided in the dengue wards. While briefing the meeting, MS LGH Dr Riaz Hafeez said that 212 beds have been allotted for patients suffering from dengue virus in the hospital and mosquito nets have also been fixed on beds to keep the patients safe from mosquitoes.

He informed that 13 CBC machines (blood sampling) are always functional for diagnosis. Four CBC machines are fully operational in Emergency, 5 in main labs, 2 in Dengue Wards, one in Pediatric Ward and one in Outdoor Department.

He said the doctors, nurses and paramedics are performing their duties in all the three shifts in the dengue wards. Addressing the meeting, Principal PGMI said that the weather conditions are conducive for the breeding of dengue mosquitoes due to which the number of dengue fever cases has also been grown. He stressed that mosquito breeding hotspots should be eliminated for which the citizens also have to pay special attention to observe hygiene principles in this regard.