Resignation of Lebanon minister could solve Gulf row: Al

Beirut: The Arab League on Monday backed the resignation of Lebanon’s information minister whose comments on the Yemen war sparked a damaging diplomatic row with Gulf States.

"From the very beginning, the resignation could have defused the crisis," the League’s assistant secretary general, Hossam Zaki told a news conference in Beirut. "We need stronger confirmation that this step could still happen," he said following talks with parliament speaker Nabih Berri.

Zaki, who also met Prime Minister Najib Mikati and President Michal Aoun said Information Minister George Kordahi’s departure could be a starting point for "detente" between Lebanon and Gulf states. The diplomatic rift, which threatens to plunge Lebanon deeper into meltdown, prompted Saudi Arabia and some of its allies to recall ambassadors and block imports from Lebanon.