Gold up Rs300/tola

KARACHI: Gold on Monday increased Rs300/tola in the local market, dealers said. According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, the rates of the precious metal moved up to Rs123,300/tola.
Following the general trend the price of 10-gram gold edged up Rs257 to Rs105,710.
In the international market, however, bullion eased by $1 to $1,817/ounce. Silver remained unchanged at Rs1,440/tola and Rs1,234.56/10gms.
