Ulema meet Pervaiz

LAHORE: Islami Jamhoori Ittehad Pakistan President and Jamaat Ahl-e-Hadith Pakistan leader Allama Zubair Ahmad Zaheer along with a delegation called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his residence here on Sunday and exchanged views regarding matters of mutual interest, including the prevailing political situation.

The delegation included Hafiz Ikram Elahi Zaheer, Ehsan Elahi Zaheer and Hafiz Moeed Hassan. Pervaiz Elahi said that legislation in the Punjab Assembly should be done in accordance with the Islamic principles, therefore; the House of Punjab Assembly had unanimously approved resolution for inclusion of oath about Khatam-e-Nubawwat in Nikah Namaa (marriage certificate).

Earlier, Punjab Assembly had also unanimously approved the law about Quran Act and Khatam-e-Nubawwat to eliminate all doubts and apprehensions prior to Nikah. Oath about Khatam-Nubawwat is essential in the Nikah Namah, the PA Speaker said.

Congratulating Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on getting the state-of-the-art building of the Punjab Assembly completed, Allama Zubair Ahmad Zaheer said, “In the Punjab Assembly under your leadership inclusion of oath about Khatam-e-Nubawwat in Nikah Namah, display of Quranic Ayats and Ahadith about Khatam-e-Nubawwat in the assembly building and inclusion of Quranic education in the syllabus are your great achievements. Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain had got mention of religion in passport during Musharraf era. On these basis the ulema of all schools of thoughts respect you and your family quite respectably.”

Meanwhile, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi also offered condolences on the death of wife of Allama Zubair Ahmad Zaheer.