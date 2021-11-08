Rs4m donated to GCU endowment fund

LAHORE: An expatriate Old Ravian, Dr Farouq Ahmed, has donated Rs4 million to the Endowment Fund Trust of GC University Lahore (GCU-EFT) for initiation of four golden scholarships for deserving students after the names of his parents and two children.

According to a press release, Dr Khalid Manzoor, Secretary Executive Committee GCU-EFT, has disclosed that Dr Farouq has already initiated three golden scholarships and tally of his sponsored scholarships has risen to seven. He added the original amount of donation was never spent by the trust and only the income earned on donation was used for scholarships. He shared that the total number of golden scholarships in the GCU-EFT has risen to 121 now.

GCU-EFT president Iqbal Z Ahmed said these perpetual golden scholarships shall be given to financially-challenged students on merit every year forever. He believed that sponsoring education of deserving students was the best way of charity which could bring qualitative change in society. He said each golden scholarship covers university fee as well hostel expenses of one deserving student every year.

GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi applauded this great gesture of Dr Farouq and appreciated the efforts of the Executive Committee for the trust and GCU. Iqbal Z Ahmed said that it was indeed a proud moment that with sincere and untiring efforts of Dr Khalid Manzoor, this generous donation was received. Every year, hundreds of deserving students are benefited to complete their academic programmes for GCU. He assured to continue efforts for the welfare and development of alma mater.