 
close
Monday November 08, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Mali rights violators must be brought to justice: UN

By AFP
November 08, 2021

Bamako: The rights situation in Mali is "very concerning", a senior UN official has told AFP after visiting a country rocked by a jihadist insurgency and hit by two coups in a year. UN Assistant Secretary-General for Human Rights Ilze Brands Kehris said it was "urgent" to act against impunity for rights violators.