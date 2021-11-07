Legal notice served for violating consent judgment

KARACHI: Hameed Haroon, through his counsel advocate Faisal Siddiqi, served a legal notice on Jamshed Mehmood Raza (aka ‘Jami’) on Wednesday (November 3) for violating the consent judgment and decree of October 7, Suit No.152 of 2020 of the Sindh High Court, as well as for defamation through messages and video recordings on latter’s Twitter account.

Through the consent judgment and decree, Jami had undertaken not to repeat his previous defamatory statements that Haroon was a rapist/assaulter. Jami also undertook ‘not to make, circulate or publish any defamatory statement’ against Hameed Haroon.

The consent judgment and decree was not an order based on the directions or findings of the Sindh High Court but was passed with the consent and on the basis of the settlement agreement signed by Jami.

However, within a month and in grave violation of the consent judgment and decree of the Sindh High Court, Jami has violated the consent judgment and decree by repeating and making defamatory statements on his Twitter account against Hameed Haroon.

In the legal notice, Jami has been informed that unless an unconditional public apology for making these defamatory statements is duly circulated and expressed or implied references to Hameed Haroon are withdrawn from all the social media posts maintained and operated by him within 14 days, legal proceedings will be initiated against him for the enforcement of the consent judgment and decree, as well as for contempt and defamation.