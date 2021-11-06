LHC seeks reply on plea against cops’ transfers

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday sought a reply from the Punjab government on a public interest petition challenging the transfers of capital city police officer (CCPO) and other police officers posted in the metropolis.

The government, the other day, transferred CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, DIG Operations Sohail Chaudhry and DIG Investigation Shariq Jamal apparently for mishandling a recent protest by proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan.

Petitioner Ammar Rafiq through his counsel argued that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had on Oct 18, 2021 announced a by-election in NA-133 in Lahore. He said the ECP also put a ban on the transfers and postings of the government officials till the publication of the returned candidate in the by-poll to be held on December 5.

He argued that the notification regarding the transfers of the three police officers had been issued in violation of the Election Act 2017 order and the constitutional provisions. The petitioner requested the court to set aside the impugned notification issued by the Punjab government. A law officer appeared before the court and sought time to seek instructions from the government. The court allowed the request and adjourned the hearing till Nov 8.