ABBA returns!

Stockholm: Swedish pop sensation ABBA made a comeback on Friday with their new album “Voyage”, nearly 40 years after they split up, delighting fans but leaving critics divided.

Agnetha, Bjorn, Benny and Anni-Frid – forming the acronym ABBA – have not released any new music since their split in 1982, a year after their last album “The Visitors”. “Voyage” went live at midnight Thursday in various time zones, to the delight of longtime fans worldwide.