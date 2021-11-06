ABBA returns!

Stockholm: Swedish pop sensation ABBA made a comeback on Friday with their new album “Voyage”, nearly 40 years after they split up, delighting fans but leaving critics divided.
Agnetha, Bjorn, Benny and Anni-Frid – forming the acronym ABBA – have not released any new music since their split in 1982, a year after their last album “The Visitors”. “Voyage” went live at midnight Thursday in various time zones, to the delight of longtime fans worldwide.
