Geo serial ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’ last episode today

KARACHI: Geo TV’s iconic serial “Khuda Aur Mohabbat”, which set many invincible records of popularity in Pakistan’s entertainment industry, has now come to an end by collecting the countless love of the viewers.

The last episode of this drama, which contains the eternal story of love and affection, will be aired on Pakistan’s number one entertainment channel, Geo TV on Friday (today) at 8 pm. This masterpiece of Hashim Nadeem kept the audience mesmerised and glued to the screen of “Geo TV”. This everlasting story of love between the main characters of the play Farhad and Mahi went through many ups and downs of love under the direction of Wajahat Hussain.

The charm of the story, the charm of the characters and the melody of the melodic OST caused a stir on the global scale. The drama serial, which crossed many milestones of success and won the hearts of the audience, garnered not only national but also international acceptance and love.

The drama also made a splash on television and digital media. On September 3, the drama recorded TRPs of 13.6 on the electronic media, which is a small glimpse of the drama’s popularity. The drama also garnered over two billion views in recent days on the digital media platform, YouTube, which is considered to be the new unconquerable record of the series.

Regarding the end of the play, the opinion of the audience was taken in the promotion of the last episode and the full participation of the fans of serial “Khuda Aur Mohabbat” in it is a testament to the desire of watching a heartwarming ending. Farhad and Mahi’s meeting is now just a few hours away for the viewers who are waiting anxiously. How will producers Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi make a beautiful and memorable ending to a beautiful and timeless love story of their masterpiece? The audience will come to know about it today at 8 pm.

Producer of the drama and founder of Seventh Sky Entertainment Abdullah Kadwani said that serial “Khuda Aur Mohabbat” was filmed during the Covid-19 pandemic, which was a very difficult task. The serial was created in 2020 and aired in 2021. It was made like a serial film, but it was very difficult to create. The Seventh Sky Entertainment maintains its tradition of providing high quality content to its viewers. That is why serial “Khuda Aur Mohabbat” has set a new benchmark in the history of drama in Pakistan and worldwide.

The serial’s more than two billion views on the digital media is a hallmark achievement for the Geo Television Network and the entertainment industry. It is also an honour for Pakistan’s drama industry that serial “Khuda Aur Mohabbat” has been trending at the number one position in the neighbouring country as well, because this serial was very popular all over the world. It is also a matter of honour that the cast of this serial was also honoured in Turkey. No compromises were made anywhere for serial “Khuda Aur Mohabbat” and that is why, the audience saw everything in this story shine like a star, such as costume, art, direction, acting, editing, packaging, location title, promotion, trailer, and OST. We hope that in the days to come, we will present similar high-quality dramas to the audience.