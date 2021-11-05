Mushaira held on fourth anniversary of ‘Adab Dost’

KARACHI: A literary gathering (Mushaira) was held by ‘Adab Dost’ on its 4th anniversary at a local restaurant, and was presided over by senior poet Mohsin Israr.

Reports said Adab Dost, a literary organisation, led by Chairperson Gul Afshan, is engaged in promoting Urdu literature, especially poetry for the past four years. The organisation has been carrying out Mushairas (literary gatherings), and critical sittings to provide new talents to interact with the prominent writers and scholars.

During the literary session, renowned poets, including Mohsin Israr, Rashid Noor, Dr Qamar Rizvi, Saleem Fauz, Ehtasham Anwar, Salman Sarwat, Gul Afshan, Lubna Aks, and Shah Fahad, have recited their poetry. Sharmeen Kanwal, Muhammad Adeel and Wajehul Hassan also attended the gathering.

The Chair Mohsin Israr appreciated Adab Dost, especially Gul Afshan, for her toiling effort to bring derelict poets and scholars into the limelight again. He said poetry provides core values for the society and the current generation needs most of it to identify their culture and traditions.

He said such gatherings should be held regularly to transformation of the knowledge to the newer ones. Meanwhile, prominent poet Dr Qamar Rizvi remembered his father, legendry poet Azmat Bilgrami, also appreciated Adab Dost the management for its continuous endeavor to arrange such high profile gatherings, where people could consol their literary thrust. Earlier, a cake cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the 4th anniversary of Adab Dost, which was happened to be the birthday of Chairperson Gul Afshan.