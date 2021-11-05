CNS Open Shooting from December 26

KARACHI: The 6th CNS Open Shooting Championship is to be held at Pakistan Navy Shooting Range at Karsaz here from December 26 to January 2.

Navy have won all its five editions. During the championship, a total of 24 events are to be contested in Pistol, Rifle and Shotgun categories for Men, Women and Youth.

Also, for the sake of sport shooting enthusiasts, 5 events of Big Bore Pistol, Big Bore Rifle (300 Mtrs) and 0.22 Open Sight (50 Mtrs) categories have been included in the Championship as festival matches.