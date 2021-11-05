Punjab clinch U17 weightlifting title

LAHORE: Punjab weightlifters with 107 points won the Inter-Provincial Boys Under-17 Weightlifting Tournament here on Thursday.

Punjab players took six gold medals, one silver and one bronze during the three-day competition held under the auspices of Sports Board Punjab (SBP).

Sindh, who scored 56 points, bagged second position with two silver and four bronze medals. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (55 points) finished third with three silver and four bronze medals while Balochistan (53 points) got the fourth place with two gold medals, one silver and two bronze.