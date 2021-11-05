Ahtesham, Mahatir register victories in Nayza Junior National Tennis

LAHORE: Ahtesham Humayun beat Asad Zaman yet again in the Nayza All Pakistan Junior National Tennis Championship 2021 Under-16 semifinal here at the Punjab Tennis Academy on Thursday.
Ahtesham stunned Asad with a margin of 6-0, 6-4.
In the other semifinal, Mahatir Muhammad had to struggle hard to beat Shaeel Durab by 4-6, 6-2, 6-2.
In the Under-12 quarterfinals, Amir Mazari beat Hashir Alam 4-1, 4-1, Omer Jawad beat Ismail Aftab 4-0, 4-1 and Nabeel Ali Qayyum beat Abdullah Sajjad 4-1, 4-1.
KARACHI: The 6th CNS Open Shooting Championship is to be held at Pakistan Navy Shooting Range at Karsaz here from...
LAHORE: Punjab weightlifters with 107 points won the Inter-Provincial Boys Under-17 Weightlifting Tournament here on...
LAHORE: Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cruised into the final of Inter-Provincial Girls Under-16 Hockey Tournament at...
PARIS: Liverpool and Ajax kept up their perfect records in the Champions League this season to qualify for the last 16...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s top player Tayyab Aslam moved into the semifinals of the 15th CNS International Squash...
TOKYO: Japan’s double Olympic figure skating champion Yuzuru Hanyu on Thursday pulled out of this month’s NHK...