Ahtesham, Mahatir register victories in Nayza Junior National Tennis

LAHORE: Ahtesham Humayun beat Asad Zaman yet again in the Nayza All Pakistan Junior National Tennis Championship 2021 Under-16 semifinal here at the Punjab Tennis Academy on Thursday.

Ahtesham stunned Asad with a margin of 6-0, 6-4.

In the other semifinal, Mahatir Muhammad had to struggle hard to beat Shaeel Durab by 4-6, 6-2, 6-2.

In the Under-12 quarterfinals, Amir Mazari beat Hashir Alam 4-1, 4-1, Omer Jawad beat Ismail Aftab 4-0, 4-1 and Nabeel Ali Qayyum beat Abdullah Sajjad 4-1, 4-1.