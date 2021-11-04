Pakistan to ease inbound air travel curbs from Nov 10

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will implement revised inbound air travel rules starting November 10 in accordance with recommendations from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

A meeting of the NCOC was held on Wednesday, in which it was noted that "owing to mass vaccination undertaken by various countries, a downward trend has been witnessed in all COVID indicators across the globe", a press release said.

According to the statement, inbound air traffic will operate "at full quantum" with effect from 10 November 2021. The NCOC statement noted that obligatory vaccination for inbound travel to Pakistan was enforced from October 1, but now, the COVID-related travel policy and testing protocols have been revised. Under the revised rules, countries have been placed into categories 'B' and 'C', with each category necessitating the fulfillment of certain testing criteria.