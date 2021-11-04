Call to discourage politics of protest

LAHORE:The state and political parties should play a positive role in discouraging the politics of protest in country and should not make such unannounced agreements which resulted in protests.

These views were expressed by the discussants in the Jang Economic Session on “Steps taken for peace and security of the country - concern and expectations of different sectors”.The panellists were Sarah Anam, Muhammad Ali Mian, Dr Syed Karim Haider and Farooq Tariq while moderated by Sikindar Lodhi.

Sarah Anam said that civil society was worried about violent protest in the country but raising voice for one’s rights is the beauty of democracy. She said that peace of the country should not be disturbed at any cost and law enforcement agencies should take action without any discrimination. She demanded the government make public the details of the agreement while other opinions should be respected irrespective of differences and solutions should be made with discussion.

Muhammad Ali Mian said that protest against social injustices was the right of every democratic nation but it adversely affects the economy. However, in Pakistan, people are compelled for violent protests to get their legitimate demands, he observed. He said protests on the one hand affect the economy and on the other hand have a negative impact on the country’s identity. He demanded the government address the economic losses of shopkeepers, working class and the business community in the cities affected by the recent protests and make public all the details of the agreement. Dr Syed Karim Haider said stability, peace and security was responsibility of everyone, not any one party and it was unfortunate to damage the country’s economy and image for the sake of personal gain. He asked for discouraging politics of protest and to promote politeness and tolerance in national politics. He suggested inclusion of the protesters in mainstream of national politics to discourage sit-in politics so the demands or issues can be better addressed in the parliament rather than on the streets. He asked for investigating responsible of the economic and human losses in the recent violent protests while public opinion must be respected but negative impact on economic stability must not be tolerated. Farooq Tariq said there was no doubt that country’s peace and stability was possible only by promoting democratic culture so the government should resolve the political, economic and social pressures within Constitution as makeshift decisions damage the country.

He said political and religious fanaticism played crucial role in increasing the social problems in Pakistan which resulted in with the recent protests which halted business life in various small and large cities affecting millions of people. He said any protest that threatens the peace of the country and the economy should be treated with wisdom.