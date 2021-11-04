Yasmin Rashid for controlling measles, rubella through vaccination

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has requested the religious scholars to come forward and educate people on health during a seminar organised for ulema from across the province at a local hotel.

The seminar was organised by the Expanded Programme on Immunisation Punjab with the help of Unicef and Auqaf Department in connection with the upcoming anti-measles and anti-rubella campaign in November. The health minister said that no one could communicate with the communities better than ulema.

Punjab Health Services Director General Dr Haroon Jehangir, Unicef Chief Field Office Dr Willbroad, health specialist Dr Tahir Manzoor, WHO technical officer Dr Nauman Khan, Unicef consultant Dr Mushtaq Shad, EPI Director Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Awan and others were present on the occasion. Notable religious leaders, including Mufti Ramazan Sialvi, Maulana Ahmed Raza Sialvi, Allama Sajjad Hussain, Maulana Abdur Rehman attended the event and supported the cause.

In her address, the health minister said, “The measles and rubella eradication campaign in November is the largest-ever vaccination campaign in the history for children. In our neighbouring country, the campaign against measles and rubella was conducted in phases whereas we are conducting a nationwide one-go campaign.” “Measles and Rubella can be dangerous but can be prevented through vaccination. This campaign is being conducted to safeguard our generations from these two diseases.” The campaign would be held from November 15 to Nov 27 and 46.6 million children from 9 months to 15 years of age would be vaccinated.

The minister said that she was glad on the support of ulema for vaccination. Prevention is always better than cure and vaccine is the most cost-effective prevention intervention in public health.

Educating people on health is a virtuous act and Allah likes those who save lives, she said. The minister said, “I hope that with the ulema’s support we shall make this campaign a success. We will be able to save thousands of lives through MR vaccine every year. Pregnant women who contract rubella are at risk of miscarriage or stillbirth, and their developing babies are at risk of severe birth defects with devastating consequences.” The purpose of inviting ulema to the event was to take them on board in health awareness activities. Ulema must educate people during Juma sermons about prevention from diseases, she said. Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking revolutionary steps to provide quality healthcare services to people. By December 31, universal health coverage would be provided to the people, she stated.

dengue: Dr Yasmin Rashid reviewed the dengue situation and status of cleanliness activities in the provincial metropolis in a meeting held at Chief Minister’s Secretariat here on Wednesday.

Minister for School Education Murad Raas, Provincial Minister Mian Memoodur Rasheed, Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, Provincial Minister Chaudhry Zaheer, SH&ME Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi, Lahore deputy commissioner, Cooperatives Department secretary, Primary and Secondary healthcare Department Special Secretary Saleha Saeed, Professor Asad Aslam Khan, Dr Wasim Akhtar, representatives of PHA and other departments were present in the meeting. The health minister reviewed situation of cleanliness and analyzed latest data on dengue. She said, “It is extremely important for all stakeholders to sit together. Our health departments are working round the clock to control and treat dengue fever patients.” Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar is personally monitoring the situation in the province. In order to make Lahore clean, LWMC, LDA and PHA would have to enhance collaboration and work together, she said.

The LDA has been asked to remove garbage and waste from different places. The PHA must focus on cleanliness of parks and green belts, the minister said. “We can get rid of dengue by ensuring proper cleanliness of Lahore. A report on cleanliness would be presented to the chief minister very soon. The next meeting would be called within a week, she said.

Diabetes: Speaking as chief guest at a seminar held in connection with the World Diabetes Day at a local hotel, the health minister said that diabetes was spreading at a fast pace in Punjab.

Fatima Jinnah Medical University Professor Vice-Chancellor Amir Zaman Khan, Pro-VC Dr Shirin Khawar, Dr Imran, Wasif Nagi and a large number of students were present. The health minister said, “The data indicates our numbers for diabetes are increasing at an alarming rate.” In case, parents have it, there is greater risk among children. Diabetes affects all parts of the body. Balanced diet and healthy lifestyle are helpful for prevention from diabetes, she said

The provincial health minister said, “The Fatima Jinnah Medical University has played important role in research on diabetes. We need to held more awareness seminars on diabetes. Punjab’s hospitals provide free treatment to diabetics. It is extremely important to spread awareness on diabetes.”