People fed up with inflation, says Ahsan Iqbal

SUKKUR: Chairman Sindh Taraqi Pasand Party (STPP) Dr Qadir Magsi has said the people are fed up with inflation and unemployment created by Imran Khan’s government that has made their lives miserable. On the occasion, PMLN announced to fully participate in the upcoming general elections from Sindh.

Dr Qadir Magsi said a new action plan was being formed in Sindh, so we had a conversation with PMLN leader Ahsan Iqbal, saying STPP was not only a Sindhi nationalist party but also wanted to participate in the country’s mainstream politics. He said we had played a key role during the 10 years of political turmoil in General Musharraf’s regime and in the All Parties Democratic Movement along with Nawaz Sharif. Magsi said the PPP-led Sindh government has forced people into severe hardships due to its corruption, as there was no development in the province. While talking to the media persons after meeting with Dr Qadir Magsi, PMLN Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal said the PML-N would fully participate in the elections from Sindh to highlight the issues of people. He appealed to the people to vote for the PML-N.