NCOC issues new guidelines for corona vaccination in educational institutions

MULTAN: The NCOC has issued new guidelines for corona vaccination in educational institutions. Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan said on Tuesday that the NCOC had issued a comprehensive schedule for vaccination of below 17 years old students. The NCOC had announced November 30 deadline for the second dose of corona vaccine below 17 years of age children, he told. No student would be allowed to enter without vaccination after November 30 and the entry of non-vaccinated students would be banned after November 30, he added.

The students were being vaccinated with the world’s safest Pfizer vaccine, he said. He told that the NCOC had released a Performa for parents to ensure vaccination of their children and parents should contact the educational institution or seminary to receive Performa. All the school students below 17 were bound to complete both doses of vaccine by November 30, he informed. Meanwhile, statistics available with Multan district health authorities said that there were 8,882,729 population of children of 12 years and above in schools in Multan division.