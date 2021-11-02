 
November 02, 2021
National

Footballer killed in road accident

November 02, 2021

SUKKUR: A footballer was killed when a speeding truck hit his motorcycle near Shah Jahan Mosque,Thatta.A local sportsman identified as Jani Laasi was killed in the accident near Shah Jahan Mosque in Thatta, when his bike was hit by a speeding truck. Jani was on his way back home near the historic Makli Mosque, when his motorcycle was hit by a truck that left him seriously injured. He was shifted to the Makli Civil Hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. Thatta Police have impounded the vehicle and arrested the driver.