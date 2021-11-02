PPP denies rejoining PDM

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has denied reports of rejoining the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and said that the PPP will not be a part of the PDM and will continue to play the role of opposition.

“The PDM could get the help of PPP to overthrow the government as the PPP is sticking to its offer to the PDM for a no-confidence motion in Punjab and Islamabad,” said Central Secretary Information PPP Faisal Karim Kundi.

Faisal Karim Kundi said the PPP is ready to support PDM on no-confidence motion in Islamabad and in Punjab. Why the no-confidence motion is ‘Halal’ in Balochistan and ‘Haram’ (forbidden) in the federation and Punjab.

He said that PDM was not serious in overthrowing the present government, which is clearly means that the PDM wanted to support the federal and Punjab governments. He questioned where are those today who mocked the PPP for taking the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) support for the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate.

“Those who mocked us for getting support of the BAP in the Senate also supported BAP in the no-confidence motion in Balochistan. Kundi asked when the PDM issues notice to JUI, BNP and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party for supporting BAP. “The nation was now waiting for the resignation of the PDM assemblies and the long march,” he said.